Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter.

DFGX opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

