Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 173,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.