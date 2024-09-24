Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 173,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
