Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AAPU stock remained flat at $36.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 532,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.