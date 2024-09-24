Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 31,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,434. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

