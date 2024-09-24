Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZD traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 31,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,434. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.