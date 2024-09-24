Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,597. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

