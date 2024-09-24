Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,597. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
