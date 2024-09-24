Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REKT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14.

