Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.14.

