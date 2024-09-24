Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.14.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.