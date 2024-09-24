Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GGLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.07.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

