Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 354,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,703. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.
