Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 354,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,703. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

