Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %
MSFD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 70,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,313. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.
