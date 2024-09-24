Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

MSFD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 70,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,313. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.