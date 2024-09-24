Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

MSFU traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. 252,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,561. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

