Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
MSFU traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. 252,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,561. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
