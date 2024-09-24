Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ NVDD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,792. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

