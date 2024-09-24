Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4973 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 789,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,808. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
