Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4973 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDU traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 795,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,808. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $146.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.