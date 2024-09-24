Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4973 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:NVDU traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 795,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,808. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $146.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
