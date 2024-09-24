Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $98.13. Approximately 434,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,389,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $971.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

