Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,557. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
