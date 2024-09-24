Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 59,242,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,911,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

