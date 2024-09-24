Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,297. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

