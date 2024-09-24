Dirk Kersten Sells 79,411 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,929.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 1,936,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,970,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,758,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DYN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

