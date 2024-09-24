Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading Down 4.4%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.48 and last traded at $133.99. Approximately 559,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,675,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.