Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.97

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1289331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

