Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Steven L. Berman Sells 215 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $25,157.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 881,298 shares in the company, valued at $103,120,678.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.18. 69,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,801. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

