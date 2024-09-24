Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.77

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 20100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.