DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in BCE by 5,036.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BCE by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,351,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,134 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

BCE opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

