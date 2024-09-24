DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,418,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

