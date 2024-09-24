DRW Securities LLC Invests $287,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

