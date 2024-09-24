DRW Securities LLC Invests $296,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

