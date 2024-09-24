DRW Securities LLC Invests $309,000 in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

