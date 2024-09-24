DRW Securities LLC Invests $478,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after buying an additional 177,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.35. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.