DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $348.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.