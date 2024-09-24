DRW Securities LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,864 shares of company stock worth $4,551,485 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

