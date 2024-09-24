DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:CNX opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

