DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

