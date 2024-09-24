DRW Securities LLC Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

