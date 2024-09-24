DRW Securities LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

