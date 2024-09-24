DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.