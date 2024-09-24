DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 14,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

