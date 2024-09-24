Dunelm Group (DNLM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dunelm Group (LON: DNLM) recently:

9/24/2024 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 ($15.27) to GBX 1,170 ($15.67). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($17.74) price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.88) to GBX 1,470 ($19.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Dunelm Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,157 ($15.49). 970,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,120.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.51, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

