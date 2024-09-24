DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.12

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 6880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

