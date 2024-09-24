Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Dirk Kersten Sells 40,831 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 1,936,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,944. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DYN

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.