Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 5,159 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,283.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ACR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

