Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $326.30 and last traded at $327.60. 450,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,172,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.79.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

