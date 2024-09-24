eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

