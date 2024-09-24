eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

