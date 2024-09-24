Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 98000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.13 million, a PE ratio of -783.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

