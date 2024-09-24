Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO R Michael Carruthers Sells 125,092 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,247.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 988,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the period.

EWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

