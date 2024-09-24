Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Sells $202,612.98 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,280.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EWTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 988,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

