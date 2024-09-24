Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $359,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 988,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
