Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $359,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 988,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

