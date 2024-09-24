eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 1%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 105,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,826,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.04 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.17.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

