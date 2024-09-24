Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

